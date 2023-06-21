City of Hamilton – Hearing on Riverstone Senior Residences

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BEFORE THE HAMILTON CITY COUNCIL

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Hamilton will hold a public hearing on July 5, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. for the purpose of obtaining public comments regarding a proposal by Housing Solutions LLC, to develop Riverstone Senior Residences, an affordable multi-family rental housing complex on the site at the southwest corner of Flower St. and Skeels Ave. (roughly 223 Flower St.) Hamilton, Montana 59840. This complex will consist of 17 one-bedroom units and 6 two-bedroom units for elderly persons. The development is being proposed by Housing Solutions LLC, PO Box 2099, Missoula, Montana, 59806, Phone (406) 203-1558, a for-profit organization, and Hearthstone Riverstone LLC, through its sole member, Hearthstone Group, a nonprofit corporation specializing in the preservation and development of affordable housing. The purpose of the hearing is to solicit comment on whether the proposed qualifying low-income rental housing property meets a community housing need in the City of Hamilton.

Comments may be given orally at the hearing or submitted in writing to the City Clerk before July 5, 2023. The public hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 223 S. 2nd Street, Hamilton. The public hearing also will be available remotely through the online/phone conferencing platform Zoom. Instructions on joining and participating in the public hearing are available on the City of Hamilton’s website www.cityofhamilton.net or by emailing cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net.

Anyone who would like more information or who wants to submit written comments should contact Rose Allen, City of Hamilton City Clerk, at (406) 363-2101 during regular office hours, or by mailing to City Clerk, City of Hamilton, 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT 59840 or via email cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net.

The City of Hamilton will make reasonable accommodation for any known disability that may interfere with a person’s ability to participate in this public hearing. Persons needing an accommodation must notify Rose Allen no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023 which will allow adequate time to make needed arrangements.

