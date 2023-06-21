City of Hamilton – Hearing on Rate Adjustments

CITY OF HAMILTON

PUBLIC HEARING

WATER AND SEWER RATE ADJUSTMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Hamilton, Montana intends to adjust the Water and Wastewater (Sewer) rates for the users of the Hamilton Municipal Water and Wastewater systems. Effective July 26, 2023 the monthly base rate charge for water, the monthly base rate charge for wastewater, the water usage charge, and the wastewater usage charge will each increase 8%. Pursuant to Resolution #1218, Section 4, and Resolution #1219, Section 3, both effective July 1, 2015 the City Council may adjust each of the rates in an amount not to exceed the annual change in the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index (CPI) for All Urban Consumers. These annual rate adjustments will automatically go into effect on July 1st each subsequent year unless the Resolution specifies a different effective date.

The City of Hamilton City Council will hold a public hearing at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, July 5, 2023 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 223 South Second Street, Hamilton, MT, to take public comment regarding the CPI adjustments to water and wastewater rates. The public may also participate via the online/phone conferencing platform Zoom. Instructions on joining and participating via Zoom are available on the City of Hamilton’s website www.cityofhamilton.net or by emailing cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net.

Further information regarding the hearing may be obtained from, and written comments may be submitted to, Rose Allen, City Clerk, City of Hamilton, 223 S. Second Street, Hamilton, MT 59840, 406-363-2101 ext. 230, cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net.

Rose M. Allen

City Clerk

