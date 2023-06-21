City of Hamilton – Hearing on Community Needs

NOTICE OF PUBLIC BEFORE

THE HAMILTON CITY COUNCIL

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Hamilton will hold a public hearing on July 5, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. for the purpose of obtaining public comments regarding the City’s overall community development needs (public facilities, economic development, and housing needs), including the needs of low and moderate income persons. The

Hamilton City Council will also seek the views of citizens on the activities that should be undertaken to meet the identified needs and their relative priority. The City of Hamilton may apply for funding from the Montana Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program (federal funding administered by the Montana Department of Commerce) and other state and federal funding sources to deal with local housing, public facilities, or other community needs and would like comments or suggestions from local citizens regarding the City’s needs and the type of projects which should be considered. Comments may be given orally at the hearing or submitted in writing to the City Clerk before July 5, 2023.

The public hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 223 S. 2nd Street, Hamilton. The public hearing also will be available remotely through the online/phone conferencing platform Zoom. Instructions on joining and participating in the public hearing are available on the City of Hamilton’s website www.cityofhamilton.net or by emailing cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net.

Anyone who would like more information or who wants to submit written comments should contact Rose Allen, City of Hamilton City Clerk, at (406) 363-2101 during regular office hours, or by mailing to City Clerk, City of Hamilton, 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT 59840 or via email cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net.

The City of Hamilton will make reasonable accommodation for any known disability that may interfere with a person’s ability to participate in this public hearing. Persons needing an accommodation must notify Rose Allen no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023 which will allow adequate time to make needed arrangements.

