Bessie June Severns, 98 of Hamilton passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at the West Hills Assisted Living.

Bessie June Delaney was born September 16, 1924, to Frank and Bertha Gilbert Delaney in Paris, Missouri.

June married James Rex Severns on February 7, 1942, in Hamilton, MT. She worked at J.C. Penney in Hamilton for 37 years. After retirement she travelled and worked in National parks.

She was preceded in death by her brother Bob, her parents and her husband, Rex.

She is survived by her daughters Jeanie Hoerner and Vickie Milos; 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to express the deepest appreciation and thanks to the staff at West Hills Assisted Living Center for the wonderful and loving care they gave to June in her final days.

At her request a family graveside service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.