Baseball All-Conference & All-State selections

The first ever season of high school baseball is in the books and the All Conference and All State teams for the southwest division have been selected. Many Valley players were honored.
For Florence:
Patrick Duchien – 1st Team All Conference and All State
Brodie Hinsdale – 1st Team All Conference and All State
Gabe Philbrick – 1st Team All Conference and All State
Jake Roth – 2nd Team All Conference
Trapper Oster – 2nd Team All Conference
Drew Wagner – 2nd Team All Conference
Mason Arlington – 2nd Team All Conference
For Hamilton:
Andrew Ricklefs – 1st Team All Conference and All State
Jacob Westberry – 1st Team All Conference and All State
Conner Ekin – 1st Team All Conference and All State
Jackson Jessop – 1st Team All Conference
Atticus Southwell – 2nd Team All Conference
Toby DeMoss – 2nd Team All Conference
For Corvallis:
Mason Anderson – 1st Team All Conference and All State
Charlie Chavez – 2nd Team All Conference
Nick Pierce – 2nd Team All Conference
Brandon Brenneman – 2nd Team All Conference
