Baseball All-Conference & All-State selections

The first ever season of high school baseball is in the books and the All Conference and All State teams for the southwest division have been selected. Many Valley players were honored.

For Florence:

Patrick Duchien – 1st Team All Conference and All State

Brodie Hinsdale – 1st Team All Conference and All State

Gabe Philbrick – 1st Team All Conference and All State

Jake Roth – 2nd Team All Conference

Trapper Oster – 2nd Team All Conference

Drew Wagner – 2nd Team All Conference

Mason Arlington – 2nd Team All Conference

For Hamilton:

Andrew Ricklefs – 1st Team All Conference and All State

Jacob Westberry – 1st Team All Conference and All State

Conner Ekin – 1st Team All Conference and All State

Jackson Jessop – 1st Team All Conference

Atticus Southwell – 2nd Team All Conference

Toby DeMoss – 2nd Team All Conference

For Corvallis:

Mason Anderson – 1st Team All Conference and All State

Charlie Chavez – 2nd Team All Conference

Nick Pierce – 2nd Team All Conference

Brandon Brenneman – 2nd Team All Conference