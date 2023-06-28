Area athletes off to college

by Scott Sacry
Bitterroot Valley schools have a tremendous amount of talented athletes every year. This year was no different, and a large number of area athletes will play sports in college next year. This is a great accomplishment and opportunity – we wish the best and thank them for all the memories.
By the numbers, Montana Tech had the highest number of Bitterroot signees with seven, followed by Carroll College and the University of Providence with 3 each. 20 of the students are going to Montana schools, while 16 are headed out of state.
The following Corvallis students received sport’s scholarships:
Riley Herbstritt, Carroll College, Track & Field
Nate Davis, Montana Tech, Track & Field
Kaitlin McCartney, University of Jamestown (ND), Softball
The following Darby students received sport’s scholarships:
Will Martin, Montana Tech, Track & Field
Hooper Reed, Montana Tech, Track & Field
The following Florence students received sport’s scholarships:
Ryan Winters, Montana Western, Football
Jonathan Luhmann, Montana State, Football
Josie Lewis, Spokane Community College, Soccer
Patrick Duchien, Montana State, Football
Samuel Adams, Crown College (MN), Football
Colten Rice, Montana Tech, Football
William Wagner, Montana Tech, Track & Field
Sean Larson, Fontbonne University, Football
Gabriel Philbrick, University of Maine, Baseball
Rogan Hanson, Ohio Dominican University, Track/Cross Country
Brodie Hinsdale, Chemeketa Community College, Baseball
Rylee Yeoman, Mesa Community College, Softball
Jesse Padilla, Experience Prep Academy, Basketball
The following Hamilton students received sport’s scholarships:
Layne Kearns, Seattle Pacific University (WA), Basketball
Asher Magness, Lawrence Technological University (MI), Basketball
Max Cianflone, Montana Tech, Golf, Track & Field
Hudson Bain, University of Providence, Track & Field
Cameron Richie, Montana Tech, Golf
Simona Rizzon, University of Providence, Soccer
Derrick Saltzman, Carroll College, Football
Jacob Westberry, Montana Western, Football
Chesnee Lawrence, University of Montana, Track & Field
Jesse Anson, Providence, Wrestling
The following Stevensville students received sport’s scholarships:
Beller Kellan, Montana Tech, Football
Gum Hunter, Carroll College, Football & Track
Claire Hutchison, University of Montana, Track & Field
Cole Olson, Midland University (NE), Football
Sophie Berning, Wenatchee Valley College, Softball
Jeffrey Berryman, Midway University (KY), Football
Daphne Engel, Hastings College (NE), Volleyball
Victoria Uskoski, Walla Walla Community College, Soccer
