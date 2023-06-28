Area athletes off to college

by Scott Sacry

Bitterroot Valley schools have a tremendous amount of talented athletes every year. This year was no different, and a large number of area athletes will play sports in college next year. This is a great accomplishment and opportunity – we wish the best and thank them for all the memories.

By the numbers, Montana Tech had the highest number of Bitterroot signees with seven, followed by Carroll College and the University of Providence with 3 each. 20 of the students are going to Montana schools, while 16 are headed out of state.

The following Corvallis students received sport’s scholarships:

Riley Herbstritt, Carroll College, Track & Field

Nate Davis, Montana Tech, Track & Field

Kaitlin McCartney, University of Jamestown (ND), Softball

The following Darby students received sport’s scholarships:

Will Martin, Montana Tech, Track & Field

Hooper Reed, Montana Tech, Track & Field

The following Florence students received sport’s scholarships:

Ryan Winters, Montana Western, Football

Jonathan Luhmann, Montana State, Football

Josie Lewis, Spokane Community College, Soccer

Patrick Duchien, Montana State, Football

Samuel Adams, Crown College (MN), Football

Colten Rice, Montana Tech, Football

William Wagner, Montana Tech, Track & Field

Sean Larson, Fontbonne University, Football

Gabriel Philbrick, University of Maine, Baseball

Rogan Hanson, Ohio Dominican University, Track/Cross Country

Brodie Hinsdale, Chemeketa Community College, Baseball

Rylee Yeoman, Mesa Community College, Softball

Jesse Padilla, Experience Prep Academy, Basketball

The following Hamilton students received sport’s scholarships:

Layne Kearns, Seattle Pacific University (WA), Basketball

Asher Magness, Lawrence Technological University (MI), Basketball

Max Cianflone, Montana Tech, Golf, Track & Field

Hudson Bain, University of Providence, Track & Field

Cameron Richie, Montana Tech, Golf

Simona Rizzon, University of Providence, Soccer

Derrick Saltzman, Carroll College, Football

Jacob Westberry, Montana Western, Football

Chesnee Lawrence, University of Montana, Track & Field

Jesse Anson, Providence, Wrestling

The following Stevensville students received sport’s scholarships:

Beller Kellan, Montana Tech, Football

Gum Hunter, Carroll College, Football & Track

Claire Hutchison, University of Montana, Track & Field

Cole Olson, Midland University (NE), Football

Sophie Berning, Wenatchee Valley College, Softball

Jeffrey Berryman, Midway University (KY), Football

Daphne Engel, Hastings College (NE), Volleyball

Victoria Uskoski, Walla Walla Community College, Soccer