103 years of memorial in Corvallis

by Sean Malcom

It was standing room only along Main Street in downtown Corvallis for the 103rd Annual Memorial Day Parade. The parade was put on by the Corvallis American Legion Post #91, the Auxiliary Unit of Post #91 as well as the Terry Nobles Squadron of Corvallis Post #91. Since 1920, the Corvallis American Legion has hosted the parade in downtown Corvallis. This year’s parade theme was “Be the One.”

The weather cooperated this year, providing parade goers with a beautiful sunny Monday morning. Children waited patiently on both sides of Main Street for the floats to pass out candy.

The parade began with a large cannon volley from the south end of town. Before introducing the procession, speaker Jim Ellis said, “The American Legion Be the One initiative encourages American Legion family members, veterans and service members to take action when they believe a veteran is at risk of suicide.”

“It all starts with conversation,” Ellis continued.

Before introducing the parade Grand Marshal, members of the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, the Bitterroot Valley Military Program and the American Legion Color Guard rolled down Main Street.

The crowd cheered as this year’s Grand Marshal, Retired Colonel Ike Slaughter, waved from an olive drab World War II era “Willy’s” Jeep.

Post #91 chose Colonel Slaughter as their Parade Grand Marshal this year. Slaughter, a former Green Beret, has been a member of Post #91 for 25 years and is a veteran of Vietnam and Desert Storm, with 30 years of active military service.

Following the Grand Marshal’s Jeep, there were members of the High Country Cowboy Church and the Darby Rodeo Royalty on horseback. There were restored vintage military vehicles from Blue Star Fabrication. The 2023 State Champion Corvallis High School track team celebrated from their float, followed closely by the Inaugural Corvallis High School boy’s baseball team.

Antique tractors and hotrods were a crowd favorite. The University of Montana Grizzly mascot, Monte, was a favorite among the kids.

The sounds of over 100 motorcycles echoed through the streets of Corvallis. Fire engines from local area volunteer fire departments blared their sirens to end the parade.

Local veteran service organizations including Vietnam Veterans of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars and multiple American Legion posts from the valley set up booths in front of Corvallis High School to provide the public with information on services they provide for veterans as well as to recruit local area veterans.

The Corvallis Performing Arts Booster Club put on a BBQ after the parade, with all proceeds going to help the Corvallis K-12 music and art programs.

Following the parade, members of Post #91 held their annual memorial ceremony at the Corvallis Cemetery, reading the names of veterans buried there dating back to 1848. A wreath was placed in the Bitterroot River at Woodside Cutoff Bridge following the ceremony for veterans who died at sea.

Memorial Day is a time for remembrance. To remember those who gave their lives in service to our country. This year, the American Legion not only looks to memorialize those who made the ultimate sacrifice but through their “Be the One” campaign, help to de-stigmatize talking about mental health to try to curb veteran suicide.