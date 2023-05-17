Youth military program makes leaders

by Sean Malcom

Since March, a group of young cadets, hailing from Missoula to Darby, have gathered at Corvallis High School every Saturday morning to better themselves and the community.

The group, known as the Bitterroot Valley Military Program (BVMP), is a grassroots program started by local area veterans. While the program is not JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) it follows a similar instruction method. The program aims to help kids with confidence, leadership, citizenship, patriotism and other life skills.

The program currently has 18 cadets ranging from seventh grade to high school seniors. The cadre (staff) consists of a group of veterans from different branches of the military.

Sean Smothers, a retired Marine veteran and one of the founding members of the program said that the program is aimed at making leaders out of Montana youth. He noted the complexity of the bureaucracy of JROTC and similar programs and said he wanted to “make something unique to Montana.”

Not being a JROTC program means the program doesn’t receive any government funding. However, they were able to start with the help of the local American Legion Post, the Corvallis school district as well as with private donations.

When asked why he helped start the program, Smothers said he was approached by the University of Montana ROTC commander regarding the lack of enrollment and interest the program has been facing. In fact, the military has seen a reduction in recruitment, with 26,000 enlistees short of recruitment goals this last fiscal year, according to the Department of Defense.

On Saturday, May 13th, the cadets started their day performing close-order drill, which is comprised of the formal movements and formations seen during marching, parades and ceremonies. Close-order drill is designed to promote discipline and obedience to orders within the military.

Of the many things the staff of BVMP is trying to instill in the cadets, a drug-free lifestyle is at the top of their list. Following their morning drill practice, the cadets were given a drug education and prevention seminar led by the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office. Detective Lieutenant Mike Sunderland instructed the cadets on the harmful effects of the most prevalent illicit drugs that law enforcement comes across in the local communities.

Detective Sunderland said the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office supports the program and what they are providing for the youth of Ravalli County.

Following the seminar, the cadets held a formation in the gymnasium for the promotion ceremony of three cadets. The cadets were presented with their new rank by the Corvallis American Legion post commander, retired Marine Lieutenant Colonel Harris Himes. An audience of the cadets’ friends and family members watched from the bleachers.

“We greatly appreciate what your cadre are doing for you,” Himes said, addressing the cadets. “This is an unusual program; it exists nowhere else in the state. Himes said the program had sparked interest from other American Legion posts from around the state, wanting to start similar programs.

While not all cadets aspire to join the military following high school graduation, some do. Tristan Simmons, a junior at Corvallis High School, hopes to join the Marine Corps following graduation. “I had a grandpa serve in the Marine Corps,” he said. He said he hopes the program will better prepare him for Marine Corps recruit training in the future.

Following the ceremony, Smothers addressed the cadets and commended their progress over the last six weeks. “This is not a graduation,” he said, “this is our starting point.” He continued, “This program is dedicated to shaping tomorrow’s leaders out of today’s youth. Prepare yourself to be leaders in the community, your family and among your peers.”

Civic engagement is another important element in the mission of BVMP. On May 20, the cadets will have a booth at Fort Missoula for the annual Veteran Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk and will conduct a fundraising carwash on May 27 at Mildenberger Motors in Hamilton.

For more information on how to join, volunteer, or donate, please visit www.bvmp.us.