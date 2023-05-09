by Maureen Wali, Corvallis

Once upon a time in a state far from the bustling crowds there was a small town that had withstood many challenges throughout its long existence. This little town was a community of farmers and ranchers, and folks who went to work everyday and took care of their families.

As time passed many generations were born here and since the opportunities were limited many of those children had to move away to seek their future somewhere else . . . but they never forgot their home. Many dreamed of returning to this beautiful place even if it was just for their retirement years instead of the annual class reunions and family get-togethers.

Then others found this magical place and brought their families with them. They loved this valley and had little knowledge of its history. They had to learn about places and events. For many their lives became more peaceful and serene. Then a tragic illness fell upon the valley.

The illness kept people isolated and wary of contact. It was better, safer to stay away. It wasn’t a joyful place, it was a somewhat sad and difficult place. Many of these families wanted to participate in their community and didn’t know how to do it once the illness went away. Another illness crept into their lives.

This was one of loneliness and self-induced isolation. They no longer knew what was going on in their small town. They were very seriously needed to bring their little town back to life and were reluctant to venture out. Eventually all the fun events that marked the summer months faded away.

You might have heard of this place – Stevensville, Montana?