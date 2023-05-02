Valley softball at Frenchtown tournament

by Scott Sacry

The four Valley softball teams competed in the Frenchtown Tournament on Friday, April 28th and Saturday, April 29th. Each school played 4 games.

Corvallis

In their first game on Friday, April 25th, Corvallis lost to Florence 10-18. Corvallis’s Emma Cashell went 3 for 4, scoring 2 runs and getting 2 RBI’s. In their second game on Friday, Corvallis defeated Whitefish 14-4. Kaitlin McCartney had herself a game, hitting 2 home runs and getting 7 RBI’s. Pitcher Caitlin Nelson got the win.

In their first game on Saturday, Corvallis lost to Fregus 5-10. McCartney had another home run and 2 RBI’s and Ava Loran went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI’s. Then in their second game on Saturday, they lost to Columbia Falls 2-12.

Florence

Florence defeated Corvallis 18-10 in their first game on Friday, April 28th, scoring 10 runs in the 1st inning. Olivia Coulter led the way, going 3 for 4, stealing 4 bases, scoring 3 runs, and hitting 4 RBI’s. In their second game on Friday, they lost to Havre 8-11. Florence led 8-4 after 6 innings, but gave up 7 runs in the 7th for their first loss of the year. In the game, Maggie Schneiter went 2 for 4 and scored 2 runs.

Florence lost to Hamilton 6-13 in their first game on Saturday. Again, Florence lost the lead late. They had a 6-0 lead going into the 5th innings, but gave up 13 runs in the top of the 5th. The Florence pitchers only gave up four hits for the game, but allowed 12 walks. Olivia Coulter went 2 or 3 and scored 2 runs. In their second game on Saturday, they defeated Polson 8-7 by scoring 3 runs in the top of the 7th inning. Rylee Yeoman went 2 for 3 with 2 runs and 2 RBI’s.

Stevensville

Stevensville defeated Whitefish 17-4 in their first game on Friday, April 28th. Serenity Scott went 3 for 4 with 3 RBI’s. Pitcher Jayden Fischer got the win. In their second game on Friday they lost to Havre 4-14. Jaidan Oyler went 2 for 3 and scored 2 runs.

Stevensville lost to Libby 4-8 in their first game on Saturday. Sophie Berning went 3 for 3 with a Home Run and 3 RBI’s. In their second game on Saturday, they defeated Hellgate 21-0. Sophie Berning had a monster game, going 4 for 4 with a home run and a whopping 9 RBI’s. Morgan Yeager had 4 RBI’s and got the win on the mound.

Hamilton

On Friday, April 28th, Hamilton lost to Fergus 5-11. Then in their second game on Saturday they defeated Missoula Hellgate 18-8. Thea Jackson went 5 for 5 with 4 RBI’s, Brynne Johnson went 3 for 5 with 4 RBI’s, and Addison Flynn went 3 for 6 with 2 RBI’s.

Hamilton’s won their first game on Saturday against Florence 13-6. Hamilton trailed 0-6 after 4 innings, then scored 13 runs in the 5th to take the lead. Thea Jackson hit a triple and had 3 RBI’s in the win. In their second game on Saturday, Hamilton played Mission and lost in a close game 4-5. Cierra Cole went 2 for 4 and scored a run and Madisen Fischer went 2 for 3.