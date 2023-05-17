There’s a new officer in town

by John Dowd

“All of those community policing programs are part of building that positive relationship,” and “these guys have done a lot already, so I’m excited to jump in and learn,” said Cassi Kopsa, a Stevensville local who has just been hired onto the Stevensville Police Department. Of the many reasons a person may want to become part of law enforcement, the number one for Kopsa is the connection to her community.

Born and raised in Stevensville, Kopsa said her interest in law enforcement began around her sophomore year in high school. After attending a summer junior police and leadership academy around her junior year, the now 21-year-old explained that she realized policing might be the job for her. “I really like the community side and how you can be independent and get your own work done, but while also still being part of a team,” said Kopsa.

Another one of the reasons she was excited post junior academy was the number of “great female role models.” When asked about going into a primarily male dominated career, Kopsa explained that “it’s definitely a challenge, but I like challenges and I felt called to it.” It all comes back to community for Kopsa, explaining that she would be especially interested in participating in School Resource Officer (SRO) activities. To her, building a relationship with the community is paramount, and “focusing on youth is a huge crime prevention strategy. I can make a difference in a kid’s life, and keep them from going down a dark path.”

Kopsa also explained that she is looking forward to a job where every day is different, and where she does not have to sit at a desk all day. She explained that she feels as though she brings with her an excitement for community relations, and can provide “that positive face that people can go to.” On the other side of this, Kopsa is less excited about the fact that she grew up and knows everyone in the sense that there many be uncomfortable situations. Though she would still do her duty, she expects that there may be times she may have to deal with the negative parts of the job regarding people she knows. “Growing up here, I know a lot of people.” She also commented on joining the job in a world that may be building negative views towards police. She explained that is why community engagement is so crucial to doing the job right, especially today. She also feels like being a woman in a police officer’s job carries with it that advantage of diversity and human connection, talking again to that friendly familiar face and breaking stereotypical boundaries.

Kopsa graduated from the University of Providence, in Great Falls with a degree in Criminal Justice focusing on law enforcement. She has also had internships with both the Missoula Police Department and the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.

Whereas ordinarily new officers attend a police training academy, Kopsa’s path may be less immediate. Not sure when she will be able to attend the academy, Kopsa may need to wait several months. With only one police academy in the state, located in Helena, the waiting list to attend is long. It could be January of next year before Kopsa will be able to attend. Until then, like in many Montana departments today, Kopsa may have to make do with on the job training by fellow officers before she can get a chance to go to the academy. The academy in Helena holds three annual sessions, each one 12 weeks long. Kopsa hopes that she can get in one of those next January, but it could be as late as April, nearly a year away.

Kopsa was officially signed as an officer on Tuesday, May 16th at Stevensville Town Hall.