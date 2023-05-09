Thanks to our postal workers

by Syble Solomon, Coordinator, Imagination Library of Ravalli County

It’s time to give a BIG shout out to our postal workers. Every month they deliver nearly 1200 books to kids in Ravalli County who are registered in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. They are a vital part in making this such a successful program and many children think of their mail carrier as one of Dolly’s helpers! At the recent 3rd birthday of the program in our county, the Bitterroot Public Library hosted a celebration with songs, stories and a great performance by talented students on the Debate Team from Corvallis High School. Children colored postcards to thank our Hamilton Postal Workers. Darby and Stevi libraries will also be doing the activity during story time. What a great community! Between the postal workers, librarians, our partner Sapphire Community Health, First Security, our primary sponsor and the support of the Elks Lodge #1651 and so many other community businesses, organizations and individuals, our program is thriving and our children are benefitting!