Tax Deed Notice – Huston

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY.

TO: Richard L. Huston

953 Spring Hill Road, Hamilton MT 59840

Richard L. Huston

538 Diamond 3 Road, Corvallis MT 59828

Richard L. Huston

436 Vista Way, Corvallis MT 59828

Richard L. Huston

106 Viewpoint Drive, Hamilton MT 59840

Richard L. Huston

1132 Daybreak Lane, Mesquite NV 89027

Richard L. Huston

3052 N Snow Canyon Pkwy Unit 194, Saint George UT 84770-7032

Richard L. Huston

929 S 1st ST, Hamilton MT 59840

Pursuant to section 15-18-212, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest: Lot 3, Block 16, Pine Grove Townsite, Ravalli County, Montana according to the official recorded plat thereof. Excepting therefrom that portion deeded to the State of Montana on October 7, 1985 in Book 173 of Deeds, page 483. Also shown on Retracement Certificate Survey No. 542061-TR ,Tax id # 457910.

2. The property taxes became delinquent on 6-1-2019

3. The property tax lien was attached on 8-3-2020

4. The lien was subsequently assigned to Garrick Grover

5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:

TAXES: 10,296.83

PENALTY: 205.93

INTEREST: 3,462.20

COST: 283.09

TOTAL: 14,248.05

6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2023,which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.

7. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the COUNTY TREASURER on or prior to August 1, 2023, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires.

8. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 South 4th street, Suite H, Hamilton, MT 59840, (406) 375-6600.

FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED

ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN:

1. The address of the interested party is unknown.

2. The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.

3. The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.

DATED at Stevensville, MT this 2nd day of May 2023.

/s/Garrick Grover

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY.

BS 5-3, 5-10-23.