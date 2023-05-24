Summons – Trull

Dawn M. Sheets
229 Lark Lane
Victor MT 59875
406-240-7467
Petitioner appearing without a lawyer
MONTANA 21ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
In re the Marriage of: Dawn M. Sheets, Petitioner, and Jacob Trull, Respondent
Case No. DR-23-85
SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION
NOTICE TO: Respondent Jacob E. Trull
You are named in a petition to dissolve your marriage. Unless you respond in 21 days, the court may decide against you without you being heard and give Petitioner everything asked for in the petition. You must submit your written response within 21 calendar days. The 21 day period starts the day after the last date of publication of this notice. If the final day falls on a weekend or court holiday, you may file your response on the next business day.
You must file your written response with the Clerk of District Court at: 205 Bedford, Suite B, Hamilton MT 59840 and serve a copy of your answer on the Petitioner.
The following real property is part of this case:
229 Lark Lane, Victor MT 59875.
Dated this 12th day of May, 2023.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of Court
By: Michelle Goldman, Deputy Clerk
BS 5-24, 5-31, 6-7-23.
Leave a Reply