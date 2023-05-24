Summons – Trull

Dawn M. Sheets

229 Lark Lane

Victor MT 59875

406-240-7467

Petitioner appearing without a lawyer

MONTANA 21ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In re the Marriage of: Dawn M. Sheets, Petitioner, and Jacob Trull, Respondent

Case No. DR-23-85

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO: Respondent Jacob E. Trull

You are named in a petition to dissolve your marriage. Unless you respond in 21 days, the court may decide against you without you being heard and give Petitioner everything asked for in the petition. You must submit your written response within 21 calendar days. The 21 day period starts the day after the last date of publication of this notice. If the final day falls on a weekend or court holiday, you may file your response on the next business day.

You must file your written response with the Clerk of District Court at: 205 Bedford, Suite B, Hamilton MT 59840 and serve a copy of your answer on the Petitioner.

The following real property is part of this case:

229 Lark Lane, Victor MT 59875.

Dated this 12th day of May, 2023.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of Court

By: Michelle Goldman, Deputy Clerk

BS 5-24, 5-31, 6-7-23.