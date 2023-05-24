Stevensville – Pool Fees Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Thursday, June 1, 2023, 5:30 p.m.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Stevensville Town Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 1, 2023, 5:30 p.m. at a special town council meeting held at Town Hall, 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, MT 59870 for the purpose of considering an increase to Stevensville Pool Fees. Comments to be considered may be given orally at the hearing, submitted in writing via email to jenelle@townofstevensville.comor US mail to Town Clerk, PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 before 5:00 p.m. on June 1, 2023. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk at 406-777-5271, 102.

Attest: Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 5-24, 5-31-23