Sapphire Heights subdivision discussion continues

by Nathan Boddy

The Ravalli County Planning Board voted to postpone their deliberations on the proposed Sapphire Heights subdivision last Wednesday, May 17. Following two long meetings in regards to the proposal, and public comment from dozens of area residents, the board’s deliberations were highly anticipated by a room full of attendees. However, as the meeting began, Planning Director, Rob Livesay, informed the Board that his department had received a last minute appeal for a 23 day extension of the review period from Jeff Smith of WGM Group. With the extension officially granted by Planning Department staff, board members suggested that the additional time was merited.

“As a board member, I have a lot of questions and I’m sure everybody else sitting at this table does too,” said Planning Board Chair, Penny Howe-Canton. “We need to have more information on what’s actually in this water.” Canton’s statement reflected the concern of several public comments in regards to arsenic being present in the tests of various wells. She added, “Maybe we need to see a mitigation plan.”

Several board members expressed similar concern. Edward Adkins said he would like to see a 50 year drought plan added to the application package, and Joe Smith acknowledged that, “a lot of the comments were regarding water and things that are under DEQ purview.” He went on to suggest that he would like to see DEQ comments on the proposed subdivision before making a recommendation to the County Commissioners.

The proposed subdivision would be located on approximately 120 acres with direct access to Hamilton Heights Road. Ten lots would be on the north side, while an additional two would be located to the south. Both developed parcels are near the eastern terminus of Hamilton Heights Road near the Calf Creek Wildlife Management Area. Many of the comments in opposition to the subdivision centered around water, with many claiming that their existing wells produce far less than they did years ago, and that the addition of residential water users would be detrimental.

Andy Maki, whose family land lies to the northwest of the proposed subdivision, agreed that water is a primary concern, but also pointed out that the landowners of the proposed subdivision also own an additional 80 acres immediately adjacent to his own. One concern that Maki and others have is that the Sapphire Heights subdivision would only be the first phase, and the road that services it would easily be used to service an additional subdivision to the north. He expressed that doing so would substantially disconnect what he sees as an important agricultural area.

“Everybody in this area wants to see this neighborhood stay intact, literally, every single person,” he says. He then went on to name multiple landowners ranging from the borders of the Stock Farm to the south all the way up into the Willow Creek drainage that wish to keep the land in agriculture or even have active conservation easements.

“We literally have a chance right now to conserve over 5000 acres,” he said.

Steven Foley, who owns the property along with two of his brothers, denied that there was any intention to subdivide beyond the currently proposed 12 parcels, and expressed confidence in the professionalism of the plan put forth by developers Gary Chilcott and John Giuliani.

“We were much impressed with the professional way they were going to develop it,” said Foley. “In our opinion, the land is going to be developed with houses that will enhance the value of the property around the Foley place. That’s the only way we would agree to develop it.”

The Planning Board voted to return to deliberations on July 14th at 6:00. Their recommendation will be passed to the Ravalli County Commissioners for final approval or denial. DEQ review of the proposal is ongoing.