Notice to Creditors – Van Velzer

Naomi J. Cheeney CHEENEY LAW, PLLC PO Box 212

Hamilton, MT 59840

Phone: (406) 363-9060

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOAN P. VAN VELZER, Deceased.



Case No.: DP-23-44

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Teri Lynn Clark, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at Cheeney Law, PLLC, PO Box 212, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 27th day of April 2023.

/s/ Teri Lynn Clark

Teri Lynn Clark, Personal Representative

BS 5-3, 5-10, 5-17-23.