Notice to Creditors – Van Velzer

Naomi J. Cheeney CHEENEY LAW, PLLC PO Box 212 

Hamilton, MT 59840 

Phone: (406) 363-9060 

Attorney for Personal Representative 

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY 

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOAN P. VAN VELZER, Deceased.

Case No.: DP-23-44

Dept. No. 2 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal  Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. 

Claims must either be mailed to Teri Lynn Clark, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at Cheeney Law, PLLC, PO Box 212, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court. 

DATED this 27th day of April 2023. 

/s/ Teri Lynn Clark 

Teri Lynn Clark, Personal Representative

BS  5-3, 5-10, 5-17-23. 

