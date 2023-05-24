Notice to Creditors – Roland

Craig Mungas

State Bar No. 6746

Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC

2809 Great Northern Loop, Ste 100

Missoula, Montana 59808

Telephone: 406-721-8896

Telefax: 406-541-8037

Email: craig@bjornsonlaw.com

Attorneys for Bryon Roland and Benjamin Roland, Co-Personal Representatives

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: PATRICK E. ROLAND, Deceased.

Dept. No.: 1

Cause No.: DP-23-50

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to BRYON ROLAND and BENJAMIN ROLAND, the Co-Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, at c/o Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC, 2809 Great Northern Loop, Suite 100, Missoula, MT 59808, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

DATED this 15th day of May 2023.

/s/ Bryon Roland

Co-Personal Representative

/s/ Benjamin Roland

Co-Personal Representative

Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC

By: Craig Mungas

Attorneys for Bryon Roland and Benjamin Roland, Co-Personal Representatives

BS 5-24, 5-31, 6-7-23.