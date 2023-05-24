Notice – Darby gravel pit

Public Notice for Darby Pit, Open-cut Mine Site

RBC Sand & Gravel, Inc.

2905 US Hwy 93

Darby, MT 59829

To whom it may concern:

RBC Sand & Gravel, Inc.is in the process of increasing acreage of their gravel pit located in Section 35, Township 04N, Range 21WE, in Ravalli County, Mt. An area of 24.8 acres will be permitted and mined intermittently for the next 9 years producing approximately 200,000 cubic yards of gravel stockpiles.

Access to the site is as follows: From Darby, MT travel North on US Hwy 93 for 2.5 miles. Turn West at Bitterroot Rock & Ready Mix and travel past the main office approximately 0.1 miles to the Darby Site entrance. A map of the site will be available upon request.

If you have any questions or concerns, you may contact the Operator, RBC Sand & Gravel, Inc. (406-821-4981).

/s/ Bryce Hofer

Hofer Engineering, LLC

BS 5-24, 5-31-23.