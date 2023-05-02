Midseason track & field musings

by Scott Sacry

Track & Field is the ultimate meritocracy. The winners run faster, throw farther, and jump higher than the next person – there’s no style points, there’s no gray area, there’s no room for confusion. It’s an exhilarating sport to watch and, with only a month left, make sure to get out there and catch the action.

The track teams from the six Bitterroot Valley schools are rounding into form as the high school track season heads down the backstretch – districts, divisionals, and state are held toward the end of May. There are many track athletes in the valley excelling at a high level and it’s hard to mention them all, but the following Bitterroot Valley athletes are going above and beyond.

Let’s start with two girls who have been tearing it up as of late – junior Olivia Lewis of Corvallis and senior Claire Hutchison of Stevensville. Lewis is the defending state champion in the 400m. Her 100m hurdle time (15.49) is the best in Class A and 3rd best for all classes, her 300m hurdle time (45.08) is the best in Class A and 2nd best in all classes.

Hutchison, who is committed to run track at UM, has been on fire. Her 100m time (12.38) is the fastest in Class A and the 2nd fastest in all classes. Her 200m time (25.58) is the best in Class A and the 2nd fastest in all classes. Her high jump mark of 5’ 5 is the highest in the state regardless of class and a full 5 inches higher than she jumped last year.

The only race Lewis and Hutchison have in common is the 400m, and both will be vying for a state title this year. Before last weekLewis had the best time in the state in all classes at 59.39. In the Top Ten meet in Missoula on April 25th, Hutchison ran a 57.82 to surpass Lewis for the best time in the state. Then on April 28th at the Ravalli County Invitational in Hamilton, Lewis ran a 57.35 to regain the state’s best time. The two have yet to compete head to head in the 400m this year, but when they do, expect fireworks.

Hamilton junior Taylor Searle is the defending state champion in the boy’s pole vault. His best mark of 15’ 0 is the highest in the state in all classes by a full foot. For good measure, Searle ran the 100m in 11.27 on April 28th to put him in the top ten for Class A for that event.

Hamilton junior Andrew Burrows, the defending state champion in discus, has the best shot put throw (56’ 8.5) in the state in all classes, and his discus throw of 165’ 4 is the 2nd best in the state in all classes. Burrows is poised to place highly in both events at state.

Hamilton senior Chesnee Lawerence cleared 12’ 0 in the pole vault, which is the best for any girls in the state regardless of class by 7 inches. For reference, the state qualifying mark for the Boy’s Class C pole vault is 12’ 0 and the girl’s Class A state record is 12’ 4.

Corvallis junior Levi Reynoso’s javelin throw of 183’ 0 is the best in Class A and the 2nd best in the state in all classes. Corvallis has a deep javelin crew, with Gideon Boswell and Hunter Loesch ranked 4th and 5th respectively in Class A.

Corvallis senior Aiden Read has the top 110m hurdle time (15.43) in Class A, and the second fastest 300m hurdle time (40.97) in Class A.

Florence senior Quinn Lue high jumped 6’ 2 at the Ravalli County Invitational on April 28th, this is the best high jump in Class B so far this year.

Florence senior William Wagner has Class B’s top time in the 200m (22.88) and is in the top three in the 100m, 400m, and high jump.

Hamilton sophomore Evan Bennett has Class A’s fastest 800m (1:56.87) and 1600m (4:29.77) and is in the top six in the 3200m.

Hamilton junior Mya Winkler is in the top three in Class A in the javelin, shot put, and discus.

Corvallis junior Alanna Auch has Class A’s top throw in the discus at 125’ 10.

In Class C, Darby’s William Martin, the defending Class C state champion in the 300m hurdles, is currently in the top six in the 200m, 110m hurdles, and 300m hurdles. Darby freshman Lily Adair is in the top five in Class C in the 1600m and 3200m and the top ten in the 800m.