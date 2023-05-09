by Terri Lackey, Stevensville

Most know that you do not mess with a Mama Bear and her cubs. Perhaps living in Montana all my life has given me a different perspective because we learned about wild animals early in life. Be especially aware of a Mama Griz or a Cow Moose, some would say. They are fierce when it comes to protecting their young. I think those animals get most of the credit for being extra protective because they are so visible and intimidating. Have you ever watched a mother Hen? She is just as protective of her little chicks as the Cow Moose. You just won’t die if you attempt to get between the Hen and her Chicks. I have the awesome pleasure of watching a newborn Colt run with his Mom in the early morning hours while having my coffee. What a wonderful Creator we have! You cannot escape the reality that there is a Creator if you pay even the slightest attention to nature. He is everywhere. Romans 1:20 says. “For since the creation of the world, His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so that they are without excuse.” Watching the Mare protect her Colt is a beautiful example of that God-given gift. She always knows where her Colt is. She puts herself in harm’s way if the other horses attempt to get close to her baby. Even if they are not predators, she knows instinctively, to protect. If I listen close, I will hear Mama nicker softly to her Colt, giving instructions on how to survive. It is such a blessing to watch.

Why all this talk about God-given instincts in animals? Humans are given the same instincts. My Mom died when I was very young and I never had a step-mom, yet without having an example, I instinctively knew how to be a mom. My children might say I was a little too protective, but in my heart I knew that was my job. To protect my children! And now as adults they have thanked me for their childhood.

As we watched the disruption in Helena a couple weeks ago at the Capital, I couldn’t help but wonder: what has happened to our God-given instincts and rights to protect our children? It seems it has been lost in the same dark cave as common sense. Some have lost their minds. We get equity and diversity crammed down our throats in the name of love. You are out of your right mind if you think that is what defines love. “They will be turned over to a reprobate mind” is what that is. Not love! And those who scream and yell and throw tantrums because they want their depraved way are very LOUD. They seem to get all the attention. While they are few, they are very disruptive to those who are still in their right mind. And just like when your child is throwing a tantrum, it is best to walk away and not give them the attention they are screaming for.

However, that being said, where are the parents who are allowing this depravity to creep into their children’s lives? I cannot wrap my mind around a parent who thinks it is okay for their child to mutilate themselves. Where are their God-given instincts to protect their children from the lies and confusion that this behavior is acceptable? How can a parent allow such a thing? How can a parent watch their children being harmed – and just stand there, actually be complicit and encourage it, instead of putting themselves in harm’s way and nickering softly, teaching them how to survive? It seems animals have a stronger instinct than humans. I am pretty confident that the Mare will not be soon encouraging her Colt to mutilate himself so he can become a Filly. Where are the Mama/Papa Bears ready to defend, even what is not rightfully theirs, because it is the right thing to do? Would you not step in if you came upon a gang brutally beating another child? What is the difference? We cannot just sit and expect someone else to “do something”! We are all called to occupy!