Local distillery wins big in Northwest Spirits competition

by Sean Malcom

Since opening their doors in downtown Stevensville, owners Mark Hlebichuk and Sharie McDonald of the Montana Distillery continue producing award-winning spirits.

Their vodkas and gins have won world and international awards, including their Woody Street Premium Vodka which won a gold medal at the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition, and their Fallen Dove Gin which won a double-gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

More recently, The Montana Distillery won a double-gold for their raspberry vodka and a judges’ pick for their coffee vodka in the flavored vodka category from the Best of the Northwest Spirits awards. Submissions came from all over the Pacific Northwest and were sampled blind and judged by a panel of mixologists, beverage buyers, spirit writers, distributors and distillers, according to their website.

Hlebichuk said they pride themselves on using all-natural and local ingredients. He feels this gives their products an edge as well as a distinctive and smooth taste. They distill their spirits from Montana and Idaho sugar beets, and they use natural whole foods in the distilling and infusion process. Their spirits are considered gluten and sugar-free, with no artificial food coloring, extracts or additives.

One of their products, the Huckleberry Vodka, owes its popularity and distinct taste to the fresh real huckleberries and local honey used in the production process. Hlebichuk said that they use over a thousand dollars worth of huckleberries in each batch. “I’d say we’re the only distillery that uses huckleberries and fresh ingredients to this extent in the whole state,” he said.

Hlebichuk and McDonald operated The Montana Distillery in downtown Missoula for nearly seven years until spikes in property taxes caused them to relocate to 304 Main Street in Stevensville in 2020.

While the transition was difficult, they couldn’t be happier with the new location. “Everybody’s so supportive here,” Hlebichuk said, “we have such a supportive base of people located here.” He continued saying, “It’s exactly what we wanted.”

The Montana Distillery is not a typical bar, it’s a tasting room. There are specific rules associated with how much alcohol can be served and how long they are allowed to be open. Hlebichuk thinks this benefits them, maintaining a more relaxed atmosphere, and it gives them time to speak with the customers about their specific products.

Hlebichuk said that they sell their vodkas, gins and other spirits in most liquor stores across Montana. While they are not currently looking to expand distribution to other states, their local popularity keeps the business growing and busy. “We want to make sure we can keep up with everything they need locally,” he said.

Currently, Hlebichuk and the crew are working on expanding the production area into the adjoined rental space to the north of their current location. The expansion will provide more room for production as well as storage for fresh ingredients.

The Montana Distillery tasting room is open from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit themtdistillery.com for more information.