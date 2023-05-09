Hearing on Name Change – McKeen

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Delaney McKeen, Kendra Schulz, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-23-133

Dept. 1

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Delaney Mae McKeen, to Lainey Mae Schulz. The hearing will be on June 14, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 4th day of May, 2023.

/s/ Howard Recht

District Court Judge

BS 5-10, 5-17, 5-24, 5-31-23.