Hamilton Public Hearing – SAFE CUP

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BEFORE THE HAMILTON ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

Conditional Use Permit (CUP) Request #2023-02, 150 Morning Star Way – Applicant City of Hamilton, on behalf of property owner Supporters of Abuse Free Environments Inc. (SAFE) represented by Colin Lane of MMW Architects, requests to expand the building footprint of the property’s existing use. This request falls under Sections 17.88.040(R), 17.88.050, 17.88.060 and 17.88.070 of the Hamilton Municipal Code, which allow “Charitable, philanthropic, non-profit organization facilities” in the Public and Institutional (PI) District, subject to a public hearing and approval of a CUP that establishes building site area, minimum yard setbacks, and maximum building height. The property is a developed lot of approximately 2.51 acres located at 150 Morning Star Way adjacent to Fairgrounds Road, identified by Ravalli County Tax ID # 610352 and legally described as Lot B-2B, Amended Subdivision Plat No. 779, being a portion of Lot B2, Four Square Lots, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the official recorded plat thereof.

The purpose of this public hearing is to take public comment on and consider the proposed CUP.

The Hamilton Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on this matter Monday, May 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM at City Hall, 223 South 2nd Street, Second Floor, Hamilton, MT. The public may attend and make comment in person, or on the Internet / by phone through Zoom. Instructions are available at www.cityofhamilton.net or by contacting mrud@cityofhamilton.net.

Written comments may be emailed to the Planning Department at mrud@cityofhamilton.net, or mailed or hand delivered to 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT 59840. Application and related materials are available by contacting the Planning Department.

BS 5-3, 5-10-23.