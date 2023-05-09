Corvallis principal in running for national award

by Sean Malcom

In January, Corvallis High School Principal Cammie Knapp was selected as Principal of the Year by the Montana Association of Secondary School Principals. Knapp is now in the running for the 2023 National Principal of the Year award.

Corvallis High School boasts one of the highest graduation rates in the state. In fact, according to the Montana Office of Public Instruction, for the past five years Corvallis High School has consistently been in the high 90th percentile when it comes to student graduation. The state average currently sits at 86 percent.

Originally born and raised in Missoula, Knapp came to Corvallis in 2001 following her graduation from the University of Montana. For six years, she taught special education at Corvallis Primary School before transitioning to teaching at the high school where she found a strong connection with the older students.

“I really like the bond that you develop with kids at that end of their journey,” she said.

Following her time as the high school special education teacher, Knapp transitioned into the role of Academic Dean before ultimately being hired as the high school principal in 2018.

Corvallis High School currently has 480 students as well as 39 staff members. Knapp said she takes great responsibility in preparing students for their transition from high school to post-secondary. She said fostering the growth of her staff by giving them as much opportunity as she can to allow them to grow and develop professionally allows them to have the greatest impact on the students.

Among the programs and initiatives she helps to facilitate for her students, Knapp finds community involvement to be at the top of the list. “It’s good for the community to see our kids at work,” she said. “We always try to give back to the community.”

Many clubs and organizations within the school conduct internships and community service within the town of Corvallis. On Earth Day, Knapp had the entire student body conduct a campus-wide clean-up and beautification project. “Helping kids understand how it’s important to become involved in your community and do things for others,” she said.

When asked what the biggest issue facing her school and students is, Knapp said, “I feel we’re on the verge of climbing out of what the pandemic did to us.”

She said the transition from online learning, which students became familiar with during the pandemic, back to in-person learning has been difficult. “We’re starting to see a turnaround with our attendance,” she said. “It was important to get them back into the building and back to that interaction with their peers.”

Knapp highlighted the importance of finding creative ways to help kids through school. She said, before the pandemic they had started a separate independent high school in 2019 to help students who needed to learn remotely graduate.

Knapp said the key to getting kids to graduation relies heavily on the connection the students have with the teachers. “I assigned staff to some kids that were at risk of not graduating, making sure they develop a connection and check in with those kids.” Knapp credits the award to her staff, who she says is responsible for the continuing success of the students. “All of us have an impact on these kids.”

The 2023 National Principal of the Year award banquet will be held in October in Washington DC.