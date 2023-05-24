American Legion to host state renowned parade

Corvallis American Legion Post #91, Auxiliary Unit of Corvallis Post #91 and Terry Nobles Squadron present 103rd Annual Corvallis Memorial Day Parade

by Doug Mason

Corvallis American Legion Post #91, Auxiliary Unit of Corvallis Post #91, and Terry Nobles Squadron of Corvallis Post #91 will host the 103rd annual Corvallis Memorial Day Parade at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 29. This year the parade theme is “Be the One,” with the goal to Reduce Veteran Suicide One Veteran at a Time.

The number of veterans who die by suicide every day is estimated at between 17 and 22. The American Legion has elevated “Be the One” to be its top priority, empowering veterans, service-members, their family members and civilians to act appropriately when a veteran may be at risk. This event intends to bring more awareness to the problem while providing resources to those who may be able to help save the life of a veteran.

The Parade Grand Marshal is an U.S. Army veteran, and Post #91 member Retired Colonel Ike Slaughter. Ike has served in the Corvallis American Legion Post #91 for over 25 years. For most of those 25 years he was responsible for the Corvallis Memorial Day parade. This year the post pays tribute to Ike and to his service to the community, state and nation. The post extends an invitation to all to attend the parade this year.

After the parade, at the Corvallis Cemetery at 12:00 p.m., Post #91 will conduct its annual memorial ceremony. Post members will name all the veterans buried at the cemetery dating back to the Mexican War (1848). After the cemetery ceremony, post members will move to the Woodside Cutoff Bridge and place a wreath in the Bitterroot River for all those who died at sea. The public is invited.

For 103 years the Bitterroot Valley has enjoyed this rich tradition of honoring those personnel and veterans who have died. The day honors all the United States of America’s war dead, those who died that freedom might live.

World War I veterans started the Corvallis Memorial Day Parade after they returned from Europe. The first parade consisted of a color guard and veterans, staging in the alley to the west of Main Street. 103 years ago, the first annual Corvallis Memorial Day Parade started south down a dirt Main Street.

Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is a day of remembrance for those who have died in our nation’s service. The holiday was first proclaimed on May 5, 1868 by General John Logan and was observed on May 30, 1868 when flowers were placed on the graves of Union and Confederate soldiers. Until World War I, many people in the South refused to acknowledge Decoration Day. Memorial Day is now celebrated on the last Monday in May.

You can register the day of the parade at the corner of 2nd and Market Street, in Corvallis. Look for the parade registration signs.

For more information go to the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Corvallis91HeartValleyMT or email corvallispost91@gmail.com or call Doug Mason at 406-546-4244.