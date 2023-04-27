Sports Roundup

by Scott Sacry

Track

The track teams from Florence, Darby, and Victor joined 29 other schools to compete in the Seeley Swan Invitational at the MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, April 22nd. In the girl’s team standing, Darby took 8th, Victor was 15th, and Florence was 16th. In the boy’s team standing, Florence took 4th and Darby took 10th.

Individually, Darby freshman Lily Adair won the 1600m (5:57.30) and 3200m (12:33.60). Florence’s Kyler Harris won the 800m (2:06.89) and was 2nd in the 1600m (4:38.19). Darby’s William Martin won the 300m Hurdles (42.99) and placed 4th in the 200m (23.84) and the 110m Hurdles (16.08). Florence’s Quinn Lue won the High Jump (6-00). Darby freshman Natalie Anderson took second in the 300m Hurdles (50.37) and 5th in the 100m Hurdles (17.95). Florence’s William Wagner took 2nd in the 400m (51.27), 3rd in the 100m (11.74), and 4th in the 200m (23.84). Victor’s Mylia Fowler took 2nd in the 100m (13.58).

The track teams from Corvallis, Stevensville, and Hamilton competed alongside 12 other teams in the Columbia Falls Iceberg Invitational on Saturday, April 22nd.

Individual winner for the boys: Hamilton’s Andrew Burrows, shot put (52”2.5) and Discus (157’1). Hamilton’s Brayden Lanser, 800m (2:05.30), Hamilton’s Evan Bennett ,1600m (4:37.90), Corvallis’s Hunter Loesch, Javelin (153’), and Hamilton’s Taylor Searle improved his state best Pole Vault to 15’0. Individual winners for the girls: Hamilton’s Mya Winkler won the Shot Put (34’ 3.5) Discus (114’5) and the Javelin (122’3), Stevensville’s Claire Hutchison won the High Jump (5’ 2) and 200m (26.67).

Baseball

Corvallis steamrolled Stevensville on Saturday, April 22nd. More correctly, they steamrolled Stevensville in the top of the 5th inning. After 4 innings the game was tied 1-1, then the Blue Devils scored 16 runs in the top of the 5th to get the 17-1 victory. For Corvallis, Brandon Brenneman got the win from the mound and went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI’s from the plate. Justus Brickley went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI’s, and Charlie Chavez and Reese Earp each scored 2 runs and had 2 RBI’s. Stevensville’s Joey Wheeler went 2 for 3 in the loss.

The Florence baseball team defeated Stevensville 10-0 on Tuesday, April 18th. Florence Pitcher Mason Arlington got the shutout win with 7 strikeouts and only allowed 1 hit. Patrick Duchien went 2 for 4 and had 4 RBI’s, Drew Wagner went 3 for 3, and Brodie Hinsdale went 2 for 3 and scored 2 runs. Then on Saturday, they defeated Frenchtown 15-0 and lost to Belgrade 5-6 in an 11 inning game.

In the Frenchtown game, Florence pitcher Trapper Oster only allowed 1 hit and struck out 9 for the shutout win. Jake Roth went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI’s, Brodie Hinsdale went 3 for 4, scored 3 runs, stole 3 bases, and had 3 RBI’s, and Drew Wagner went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI’s. The Belgrade game went 11 innings with Belgrade getting the win in the bottom of the 11th. Isaac Bates, Patrick Duchien, and Brodie Hinsdale all had an RBI and scored a run for the Falcons.

Hamilton defeated Polson 3-1 on Saturday, April 22nd. The score was tied 1-1 after 5 innings, but Hamilton got 2 runs in the top of the 6th to earn the win. Atticus Southwell went 2 for 3 and Conner Ekin went 1 for 3 and scored a run.