Stevensville’s top scholars

Stevensville High School is excited to announce its Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the graduating class of 2023. The Valedictorian, Madeline Sacry (right), has plans to go to Brown University in Rhode Island. “She has busted her tail,” said Stevensville High School principal, Eric Larson. “She is an awesome representation of the Jacket Nation.”

Kellan Beller, the Salutatorian (left), has a full ride scholarship to Montana Technical University for sports. Vicki Vernon, the school secretary and registrar, said, “I watched him grow up. He’s always very polite, and he’s a go getter! He is always fun to be around.” Larson added, “He’s a natural leader” and “just that all-American kid.”

“I love every single student, and I’m so proud of all of them. These two have worked so hard for this,” said Mary Miller, the school counselor. Photo courtesy Stevensville High School.