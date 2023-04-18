Seatbelts & public safety

by Carole Berkoff, Victor

Constitutionality of seatbelt laws follow the reasoning of other highway safety issues, regulations are in the interest of public health and welfare. Just this year, four months, there have been 131 mass shootings using AR-15 military style rifles with high magazine clips.

I have heard the 2A same repeated reasons why there should not be a ban on any kind of gun. What I have not heard is why anyone needs this style of gun. I have not heard from 2A people positive solutions to the epidemic of mass shootings. The rebuttal of “guns don’t kill, it’s people” then why are you enabling their availability to people to have these guns? “Arm teachers and have guards,” the more guns the better solution in a country that has more guns than people. Sounds like talking points by the gun manufacturers and NRA.

We are fast approaching a critical mass of a public health and safety concern. Stopping the manufacturing and sale of these guns to the general public is in the interest of public health and safety. There is NO reason that everyday Americans need access to weapons designed to kill as many people as possible in nanoseconds.