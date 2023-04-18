Lone Rock Park to get new playground

by Sean Malcom

Ground has been broken for a new playground at Lone Rock Park. The new jungle gym will be located on the east side of the Three Mile Community Center and provide a much needed play area for the children of the Lone Rock/Three Mile community.

Board members of Lone Rock Park and the Three Mile Community/Senior Center (TMCSC) conducted the ground-breaking ceremony during their one-year anniversary open house on Saturday, April 8.

According to Wendy Audiss, who serves on the community center board, they have been raising funds for the past year to build a larger playground. The current playground at Lone Rock Park consists of a single swing set and the board believes the addition of the jungle gym will help draw more community members and their children to the park.

TMCSC has long had an impact on children in the community. The Weekend Backpack Program, which provides weekend meals for Lone Rock School families, is funded through grants facilitated by the community center.

Audiss said the total cost for the new jungle gym will be $16,500 and that TMCSC has raised $10,000 through the help of local donations as well as grants from the Rapp Family Foundation. The funds raised so far have allowed them to put a down a payment and schedule a delivery. While the weather has prevented delivery, the hope is to have the playground usable by May. $6,500 still needs to be raised.

“Fundraising is vital,” Audiss said, “to the continued success of the community center.” She wants to ensure the public knows the community center rents out its facilities for functions, receptions and parties throughout the year. Fees collected from renting out the community center help pay for projects like the new playground as well as maintaining the facility.

For information on renting the community center, or to donate, visit www.3milecc.org, or call 406-360-3385.