Jefferson, education and common sense!

by Helen Sabin, Corvallis

Thomas Jefferson wrote to George Wythe, 13 August 1786:

“…I think by far the most important bill in our whole code is that for the diffusion of knowlege among the people. no other sure foundation can be devised for the preservation of freedom, and happiness.”

Education is critical to the survival of our country. Consider that many residents have never read the Constitution nor heard of the Article V Convention of States (COS). Shockingly, many legislators possess the same Constitutional ignorance. Such a legislator is Lola Sheldon Galloway, HD 22 Republican, Great Falls.

She took the time to send a postcard in reply to my husband’s phone call to Representatives stating, vote YES on COS bills, which was thoughtful of her to do, but then she writes, “Until the USA can produce a more righteous set of leaders, I’ll always vote NO on an Article V Convention (COS).” Wait! Is she conflating religion with politics? Seriously?

Isaiah 64:6 Let us be certain, there’s no righteousness except the righteousness of God and John 8:7 He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone.

Consider that Galloway is one of those “leaders” she condemns. Thus, is she not righteous? She certainly isn’t productive and or hasn’t she offered an idea on how to fight the run-away government that is destroying this state and its people. She ignores the one way the Founders gave us to fight for ourselves by claiming that there are no righteous leaders. She needs to look again at John 8:7.

John Birch Society (JBS) members are the same righteous type individuals who also say there are no good leaders. They must be talking about Galloway who is a member in the state senate. But wait! They think, act, and speak like she does. Even when shown historical documents written by men who believed in the Almighty and stated that God gave them the direction to take this country, they ignore the words and actions of the Founders. They believe they know more than the Founders ever did and we should follow the Birch weird way of reading and interpreting the Constitution. Notice however, they still use the Constitution as their base document. Hypocrites?

Consider the following from a Bircher acolyte:

“…I am against a COS. The process will be controlled by Congress. States don’t have the control and can’t limit the delegates. We need to contain them within their enumerated powers and follow the Constitution.”

Hey lady, we are following the Constitution. Article V is in it. Wake up! The Founders did not put something into the Constitution that would harm future generations but help them. Why do YOU not want to follow the Constitution? The ones who vote against Article V have no solution in mind but won’t support the Constitutional barriers that can work to rein in a rogue government – term limits and a balanced budget. Think term limits don’t work? We put term limits on Presidents, our Governor, our state legislators too. Ask yourself why they aren’t good enough for Congress?

So, what can YOU DO to make the legislature support the Constitution as they should?

· First, contact the Governor and ask him to extend the legislative session.

· Second, make legislators attend classes taught by educators who really know Article V. Let the uneducated legislators learn that all their pitiful excuses are untrue and propaganda that they swallowed.

· Third, once educated, have the legislators vote again on SJ2 and SB211.

· If they still vote NO, elect leaders with backbone who will fight for Montana. Start with those who have had military service. They have proven that they are not afraid to fight for our survival like many in the legislature are. We need heroes, not cowards in our state legislature.

Remember that we must work through the legislature to save our own country and if they vote NO on the COS, they are disenfranchising our GOD given Constitutional rights to fight for ourselves.

The question is though, do YOU love this state and country enough to fight for it? Will YOU demand that the legislature honor YOUR right to use the Constitution as a solution? YOU decide.