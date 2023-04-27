Hamilton tennis: boys win, girls lose to Dillon

by Scott Sacry
The Hamilton tennis team played Dillon on Tuesday, April 18th. The boys rolled to a 7-0 victory while the girls lost 3-4.
Boys singles: 1. Andy Purcell (H) def. Josiah Jones (D) 6-1, 6-2. 2. Colin Hanley (H) def. Daniel Leonardson Nathaniel Read-Smith (D) 6-0, 6-1. 3. Alain Mendizabal (H) def. Isaac Sandall (D) 6-4, 6-4. 4. Jacob Rollins (H) def. Luca Lange (D) 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.
Boys doubles: 1. Finn Dufresne / Jason Chaplin (H) def. Jonny Puga / Milo Glossa 6-1, 6-3. 2. Jonah Wilhelm / Dawson Berglund (H) def. Zach Sandall / Carson Fluckiger 6-1, 6-3
3. Zsomi Kari / James Truax (default).
Girls singles: 1. Ciara Hanley (H) def. Brooklyn Willimas 6-2, 6-0. 2. Sage Tash (D) def. Sofie Lewanski (H) 6-1, 6-0. 3. Laura Martin (D) def. Charlie Holmes (H) 6-2, 0-6 (10-1). 4. Codie Clarke (H) def. Arahlee Hawk (D) 6-0, 6-0.
Girls doubles: 1. Rachel Fluckiger / Eden Kindberg (D) def. Emma Hollingsworth / Gwen Wolfe (H) 6-2, 6-2. 2. Aubrey Hawly / Cayenne McCable (D) def. Sam Geroy / Kristen Jesson (H) 4-6, 6-3 (10-7). 3. Alexis Kaul / Anna Twardoski (H) def. Coco Glossa / Emma Newman (D) 6-4, 6-2.
Then on Thursday, April 20th, Hamilton played Loyola and the boys won 6-1, while the girls won 5-2.
Girls Singles: 1. Ava Bellamah (L) def. Janessa Chaplin (H) 6-2, 6-1. 2. 2 Sofie Lewanski (H) def. Amalee Schnieder (L) 6-3, 7-5. 3. Charlie Holmes (H) def. Sylvie VonDoersch 6-1, 6-1. 4. Dessi Young (L) def. Codie Clark (H) 6-4, 7-5.
Girls Doubles: 1. Emma Hollingsworth / Gwen Wolfe (H) def. Megan Reis / Morgan Neibauer (L) 2-6, 6-4, (10-5). 2. Sam Geroy / Kristen Jessop (H) Olivia Wamsley / Jenna Goldade (L) 6-4, 3-6, (10-6). 3. Tessa Lewanski / Jasmine Jimenez (H) def. Allison Eicher (L) 6-1, 6-0.
Boys Singles: 1. Andy Purcell (H) def. Dillon Taylor (L) 7-5, 6-1. 2. Colin Hanley (H) def. Nathaniel Read-Smith (L) 6-1, 6-0. 3. Alain Mendizabal (H) def. Brandon Nedrud (L) 6-3, 6-4
4 Jacob Rollins (H) def. Mathew Camp (Loyola) 6-2, 6-3.
Boys Doubles: 1. Carter Topp / Joe Kirschememan (L) def. Finn Dufresne / Jason Chaplin (H) 7-6 (7-3), 6-3. 2. Dawson Jakober / Jonah Wilhelm (H) def. Sam Carar / Declan Harrington (L) 6-3, 6-3. 3. Zsomi Kari / James Truax (H) def. Matthew Camp / Alex Jasperson (L) 6-1, 6-2.
