Hamilton defeats Stevi, Stevi defeats Corvallis

by Scott Sacry

On Tuesday, April 18th the Hamilton softball team traveled to Stevensville and defeated the Lady Yellowjackets 28-9. The teams combined for 37 runs and 34 hits over 5 innings on a day where offense ruled. For Hamilton, Cierra Cole went 4 for 5, hit a Home Run, and had 7 RBI’s, Mariah Johnson went 3 for 3 and scored 6 runs, Dawsyn Ekin went 3 for 3 with 5 RBI’s, and Addison Flynn went 4 for 5 and scored 5 runs. For Stevensville, Sophie Berning went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI’s, Maddy Davids went 2 for 3 with a Home Run and 2 RBI’s, and Serenity Scott went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI’s.

On Saturday, Stevensville traveled to Corvallis and won 12-10. For Stevensville, Morgan Yeager went 3 for 5 with a Home Run and 5 RBI’s, Sophie Berning went 2 for 3 with a Home Run and 2 RBI’s, and Jaidan Oyler went 3 for 5 and scored 3 runs. For Corvallis, Jadyn Greenwood went 2 for 5 with a Home Run, Ava Loren went 2 for 4 with a Home Run and 3 RBI’s, and Kaitlin McCartney had a Home Run and 2 RBI’s.

Corvallis played Frenchtown on Tuesday, April 18th and lost 6-21. Then on Thursday, Corvallis scored 10 runs in the 3rd to defeat Butte Central 16-12. In that game, Corvallis’s Makaia McEwen went 3 for 5 with 3 RBI’s, Jessica Saturday went 3 for 5 and had 2 RBI’s, Sydney Wolsky went 2 for 3 and scored 3 runs, and Kaitlin McCartney went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI’s. On the mound, Melanie Race struckout 8.