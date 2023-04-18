Geezers gotta vote!

by Ed Sperry, Col. USAF, (ret), Stevensville

Your school board needs attention. You may be over 60 and have left concerns about schools to those with school age kids. Mistake! You pay taxes, you own the school and you care about what the kids are learning. Don’t let others decide what is taught. There are many influences at work on our school curricula. We want the basics such as reading, writing and math and what used to be called civics. Our schools are no place for sexual identity issues, assuring equity (scale down to the dumbest), attacks on religion, indoctrination against our noble history. I name but a few of what is on the current national curriculum menu.

I’m not saying our schools have all kinds of issues such as these. I’m saying you and I don’t know! Boards and curricula tend to be opaque.

In Stevensville and perhaps other valley schools the May 2nd school election will determine who sits on this vital board. If there are problems they will be the ones that have to have the guts to fix it. They should also address school safety in light of recent school invasions. There will surely be resistance to many changes that may be needed. Afterall, the teachers union is well entrenched. School elections are usually ignored by many voters. We must not let this be decided by a few activists.