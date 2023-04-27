Florence softball dominates Anaconda, Deer Lodge

by Scott Sacry

The Florence softball team continues to dominate. They won 4 games last week, outscoring their opponents 76-7 in those games and improving to 9-0 on the season. On Wednesday, April 19th they had a doubleheader against Anaconda and won 18-2 in three innings and 17-0 in four innings. Then on Thursday, they had a doubleheader with Deer Lodge and won 18-0 in two and a half innings in the first game, and 23-5 in four innings the second game.

In the first Anaconda game, Autumn Sutton was the winning pitcher and went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI’s and Rylee Yeoman scored 2 runs and had 3 RBI’s. In the second Anaconda game, Maggie Schneiter went 4 for 4, had 3 stolen bases, and scored 3 runs, and Taylor Pyette scored 3 runs and had 5 stolen bases. Rylee Yeoman got the shutout win, striking out 5 and allowing only 1 hit.

In the first Deer Lodge game, Kenzy Pickering got the shutout win, only allowing 1 run. At the plate, Hailey Sutton went 2 for 3 with a Home Run and 2 RBI’s, Ava Philbrick went 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI, and Maggie Schneiter had 2 runs, 2 stolen bases, and 4 RBI’s. In the second Deer Lodge game, Ava Philbrick had a big game, going 3 for 3 with 6 RBI’s, Gracie Simms added 3 RBI’s, and Elise Schneiter went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI’s. Florence’s Reiley Reed got the win and struck out 5.