Corvallis defeats Stevi in tennis

by Scott Sacry

The tennis teams of Corvallis and Stevensville squared off in Corvallis on Tuesday, April 18th. It was a windy, chilly, and sometimes snowy day in Corvallis as the Corvallis boys won 6-0 and the Corvallis girls won 7-0. Stevensville only has four girls and three boys on the team, so it’s been a challenging season so far, but the kids are working hard to improve every week.

Boy’s singles: 1. Ryan Hutchison, Corvallis def. Angus Trangmoe, Stevi 6-1, 4-6, 6-2. 2. Aaron Powell, Corvallis def. Angus Trangmoe, Stevi 6-4, 6-2. 3. Jeffrey Vai, Corvallis def. William Lawrence, Stevi 6-0, 6-0. 4. Jackson Chavez, Corvallis def. Jeremiah St. Germain, Stevi 6-0, 6-0.

Boy’s doubles: 1. Brannon Fehr/Emmett Allsop, Corvallis def. William Lawrence/Jeremiah St. Germain, Stevi 6-0, 6-0. 2. Christian Gividen/Braeden Gaeger, Corvallis def. William Lawrence/Jeremiah St. Germain, Stevi 6-1, 6-0.

Girl’s singles: 1. Dakota Powell, Corvallis def. Dani Felton, Stevi 6-0, 6-0. 2. Alana Watt, Corvallis def. Tanna Bailey, Stevi 6-0, 6-0. 3. Johanna Muscheid, Corvallis def. Nevaeh Meedor, Stevi 6-0, 6-0. 4. Ava Wilcox, Corvallis def. Jackie Reed, Stevi 6-0, 6-0.

Girl’s doubles: 1. Jayde Venema/Brecklyn Jessop, Corvallis def. Jackie Reed/Dani Felton, Stevi 6-1, 6-1. 2. Mckenzie Gross/Brooke Child, Corvallis def. NevaehMeeder/Jackie Reed, Stevi 6-0, 6-0. 3. Olivia Lawson/Eliana Hubert, Corvallis def. Tanna Bailey/Nevaeh Meeder, Stevi 6-1, 6-2.