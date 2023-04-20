Bitterroot Star

Corvallis defeats Stevi in baseball

Corvallis’s Mason Anderson pitching against Stevensville on Wednesday,
April 12th. Corvallis won 18-8. Photo by Scott Sacry.

by Scott Sacry

The Corvallis baseball team hosted Stevensville on Wednesday, April 12th. Corvallis scored 15 total runs in the 2nd and 3rd innings to build their lead and won 18-8 in an offensive slugfest. Corvallis’s Bryce Cooper had a big game, going 2 for 2, scoring 3 runs, stealing 4 bases, and getting 5 RBI’s. Corvallis’s Charlie Chavez went 4 for 4 and had 3 RBI’s and Mason Anderson went 2 for 4 and had 3 RBI’s. For Stevensville, Clay Umland went 2 for 3 and drove in 3 runs, while Gracen Trevino and Jeffrey Berryman each added 2 RBI’s. 

Corvallis hosted Frenchtown on Saturday, April 15th and dominated the Broncs, winning 16-2. Corvallis’s Bryce Cooper had another huge game, going 4 for 4 with 6 RBI’s. In support, Reese Earp, Bobby Truc and Maurice Craun each added 2 RBI’s. After losing their first three games of the season, Corvallis has now won 4 straight, outscoring their opponents 52-10 over that stretch. 

The Stevensville boys played Frenchtown on Monday, April 10th and were defeated 1-11. The Yellowjackets struggled at the plate with Joey Wheeler and Clay Umland getting the only two hits for Stevensville.

Stevensville’s third baseman Jeffrey Berryman trying to tag a sliding
Charlie Chavez. Corvallis’s Chavez went 4 for 4 with 3 RBI’s and 4
stolen bases on the day. Photo by Scott Sacry.

Baseball Roundup

Hamilton  

The Hamilton baseball team had a successful week, defeating East Helena and Frenchtown. On Monday, April 10th, they hosted East Helena. The Broncs opened the game with 7 runs in the 1st inning and cruised to the 12-0 victory. Hamilton pitchers Taylor Nead, Emerson Widmer and Tyce O’Connell combined for the 2-hit shutout. On offense, Emerson Widmer had a first inning home run and 5 RBI’s for the game, while Andrew Ricklefs had 2 RBI’s.

On Thursday, Hamilton traveled to Frenchtown for an all Broncs showdown. Hamilton scored a run in the top of the 7th inning to get the 5-4 victory. Hamilton’s Jackson Jessop filled up the stat sheet, hitting a home run, stealing 4 bases, scoring 2 runs, and hitting 2 RBI’s. Hamilton is now 5-1 on the season.

Florence

The Florence baseball team had a solid week, winning games against Dillon and East Helena. On Tuesday, April 12th, they traveled to Dillon and won 11-2. They trailed 0-2 after 4 innings but scored 4 runs in the 5th inning and 7 runs in the 7th inning to get the lopsided win. Florence’s pitcher Gabe Philbrick got the win, striking out 8 and only allowing 3 hits over 7 innings. At the plate, Florence’s Jake Roth had 3 RBI’s, Issac Bates went 3 for 4, and Mason Arlington had 2 RBI’s. 

Then on Friday, April 14th, Florence traveled to East Helena and won 4-3. Florence scored on an error in the 8th inning to earn the victory. Florence pitchers Trapper Oster and Cole Fray-Parmantier combined to allow only 3 hits. At the plate, Jake Roth, Gabe Philbrick, and Mason Arlington each had RBI’s. Florence is now 6-3 on the season. 

 

