Bitterroot Valley track athletes shine in Missoula

by Scott Sacry

Most of the Bitterroot Valley schools headed north to Missoula on Saturday, April 15th, to compete in the MCPS Invitational. It was a deep and competitive field with 21 total schools participating, including many AA schools. The competition was strong and, for maybe the first time this year, it was a nice warm day for a track meet. Several Bitterroot Valley athletes had outstanding performances as the warm conditions and the strong competition led to impressive times and marks.

In the girls team standings, Corvallis took 5th, Hamilton was 7th, Stevensville was 10th, Florence was 15th, and Darby was 19th. In the boys team results, Hamilton took 4th, Corvallis took 8th, Florence took 12th, Stevensville was 14th and Darby was 15th.

Hamilton’s Andrew Burrows continued performing at a high level, winning the Shot Put (55-04) and Discus (159-09). Burrows has the best shot put mark and the second best Discus throw in the state this year regardless of class. Hamilton sophomore Evan Bennet won the 800m with a blazing time of 156.87, giving him this year’s best time in Class A. Hamilton Freshman Taylor Doleac won the 3200m (9:54.79) giving him the fastest time in Class A this year. Hamilton’s Taylor Searle won the Pole Vault with a vault of 14-07, setting a new meet record and breaking his own school record. Searle has dominated the event this year; his mark of 14-07 is 7 inches better than anyone in the state, regardless of class. Hamilton’s Chesnee Lawerence took 2nd in the girl’s Pole Vault. Her vault of 11-0 is the second highest in the state this year regardless of class.

Corvallis’s Levi Reynoso won the Javelin with a huge throw of 183 ft, the farthest anyone in the state has thrown the Javelin this year. Corvallis’s Olivia Lewis won the 300m Hurdles (45.75) and took 2nd in the 100m hurdles (15.70). Lewis’s 300m time is the fastest in the state this year regardless of class. Corvallis’s Alanna Auch won the Discus with a throw of 121-09, which is the farthest throw in the state this year regardless of class.

Stevensville’s Claire Hutchison had an impressive meet. She finished 2nd in the 100m (12.7), the 400m (1:00.03), and the High Jump (5’2). Hutchison has the best Class A times/marks in the 100m, 400m, and High Jump, and is in the top 5 in the 200m.

Florence’s Kyler Harris took 2nd in the 3200m. His time of 9:55.79 is the fastest time in Class B this year for the 3200m.