Baseball roundup

by Scott Sacry

Corvallis

Corvallis baseball got in the win column in Florence on Tuesday, April 4th, with a 3-0 victory against the Falcons. Corvallis pitchers Mason Anderson and Nick Pierce combined to allow only 3 hits for the game. On offense, Corvallis’s Justus Brickley scored 3 runs, and Charlie Chavez and Bobby Truc each had an RBI. Then on Saturday, April 8th, Corvallis hosted East Helena and won, 15-0, in 4 innings. Corvallis pitcher Harley Fogel struck out 5 batters and didn’t allow a hit in the win. On offense, both Mason Anderson and Bryce Cooper each had 4 RBI’s.

Hamilton

Hamilton traveled to East Helena on Tuesday, April 4th, and won, 14-4, in 5 innings. Hamilton’s Conner Ekin got the win and had 5 strikeouts. Liam O’Connell went 3 for 3 and scored 3 runs, and Emerson Widmer also went 3 for 3 and had an RBI. Then on Thursday, April 6th, they hosted Dillon and lost, 7-8, taking their first loss of the season. Hamilton’s Jackson Jessop went 2 for 3, scored 2 runs and had 2 RBI’s, Atticus Southwell went 2 for 4 and also had 2 RBI’s.

Stevensville

On Friday, April 7th, Stevensville hosted Florence and lost, 3-13. Stevensville’s Jeffrey Berryman and Connor Lenahan each hit a double in the loss.

Florence

Florence baseball had a busy week, playing three games. On Tuesday, April 4th, they lost, 0-3, against Corvallis. Then on Friday they traveled to Stevensville and won, 13-3. Florence’s Brodie Hinsdale went 2 for 3, scored 3 runs and had 2 RBI’s, and Patrick Duchien and Gabe Philbrick each had 2 RBI’s. Florence’s Trapper Oster had 4 strikeouts and got the win. Then on Saturday, April 8th, they hosted Whitefish and lost, 2-7. For Florence, Jake Roth went 2 for 3, scored a run, and had an RBI.