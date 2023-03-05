We just want team players

by Jim Hamilton, Florence

Oh my gosh, I was shocked to learn that the Family Values/Don’t Cancel Me party (Republicans) just got rid of one of their own. Marc Racicot, former Montana Attorney General and Governor, was informed by the MT GOP that he was no longer a Republican in good standing. The reason was he didn’t politically support certain Republican candidates like Donald Trump and Ryan Zinke.

The decision to remove Mr. Racicot was signed by Don “K” Kaltschmidt, Chairman of the MT GOP and auto dealer in Whitefish. Don was voted best media dealer in the Flathead Valley, which helped him earn his prestigious MT GOP post. So, let’s take a look at this turncoat Racicot to better understand the state GOP’s rationale for showing him the door:

Born in Montana and raised in Libby and Miles City.

Starting basketball player in high school and Carroll College.

U.S. Army Veteran who served in Germany and retired as Captain.

Taught school at University of Maryland while overseas.

Previously served as Attorney General and Governor of Montana.

Yep, we don’t need folks like this in our state. Just good old home-grown politicians like Gianforte (New Jersey); Daines (California via Conrad); Rosendale (Maryland) and Commando Zinke (Santa Barbara via Whitefish). Maybe we could convince Marjorie Taylor Greene to move to Montana and run for Jon Tester’s Senate seat.