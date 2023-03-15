Summit Career Center registration deadlines approaching

Summit Career Center is accepting applications for its spring 2023 program in Stevensville through March 20, with classes beginning April 3. The center’s new Missoula program is also accepting new students; applications are due by May 22, with classes beginning June 5.

The center prepares motivated adults, who are ready to change their lives with new careers. The free, six-month program helps up-and-coming leaders, age 18-55, grow personally and professionally.

Megan Babbits is among the new leaders planning to graduate from the Missoula program on April 25. “The experience has been truly life-changing,” Babbits says. “The journey of personal discovery and growth was intense, but I’ve developed lasting relationships with other local professionals and am on my way to launching a fulfilling career in the veterinary medical industry.”

SCC’s program begins with six weeks of personal skill development, followed by career training in the student’s specific field of interest. Coaching and evaluation are provided, along with mentoring from area business leaders and program graduates.

Career fields include Medical Billing and Coding, Dental Assistant, Office Administration, Bookkeeping, Paralegal, Construction Trades, Manufacturing Technology, Diesel Mechanics, IT Support Specialist, and Automotive Repair Technician. The options are wide ranging, depending on student interest, “but must be for jobs that are available,” according to Jacqueline Stevens, director of development for Summit Career Center. “Our graduating leaders help meet a need for a well-prepared, trained workforce in Missoula and Ravalli counties.”

A faith-based nonprofit, Summit Career Center is dedicated to serving the area’s most vulnerable individuals. It is funded by the Gianforte Family Foundation, private donors, and other Montana nonprofit organizations.

Both Bryan Curlin and Katelyn Shepherd graduated from the Stevensville program February 28, and are working for Doyles Sheehan of Missoula. Sheperd says, “Not only did I grow as a person, but Summit Career Center also helped me find a career I love.” Curlin adds, “If it wasn’t for Summit Career Center, I would still be looking for a good job.”

“We’re here to help motivated students who are ready to change their lives,” Stevens says. “What’s very gratifying,” she says, “is to see the change in people over a short time. Their self-confidence, presentation skills, and professionalism grow remarkably.”

Babbits says, “I have learned valuable coping and time-management skills. My confidence has improved dramatically, allowing me to stand tall and giving me a greater capacity to serve others.”

Prospective student leaders should visit summitcareercenter.org to apply online. For more information, contact Jacqueline Stevens at 406.777.7232.