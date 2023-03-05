Scandinavian dinner to benefit new Hamilton fire station

by Nathan Boddy

Faith Lutheran Church of Hamilton will be hosting its Scandinavian Fish Dinner again this year after a two year hiatus following the Covid 19 pandemic. The dinner has been an important community involvement event for Faith Lutheran since 1974, when it was begun by church members Charlie and Judy Larson. On alternative years ever since, the dinner and fundraiser has been raising funds for a variety of community projects.

Jacque VanDenburg is in charge of the marketing for this year’s dinner, and says the event is, a beautiful and intergenerational undertaking. She says, “The little ones will help clear the tables and help serve,” enumerating the many committees which divide the tasks to make the dinner a reality.

The dinner itself is comprised of traditional Scandinavian fare, featuring lutefisk, pickled herring, coleslaw, cranberry sauce and lefse. Additionally, there will be an option of steamed cod. Diners will also enjoy Scandinavian music and items on display.

Faith Lutheran makes a point of donating the proceeds of the dinner to community projects, and this year has earmarked half of all proceeds toward construction of the new Hamilton Fire Station. The remaining 50% may be allocated to a variety of locations, but is often given as educational grants for college aged youth from the congregation. VanDenburg says that firefighters from Hamilton Fire Department will be on hand to help at the dinner, provided their emergency services are not simultaneously required.

The church anticipates serving up to 500 people during the event, and has even planned for people who are unable to physically attend. “We’re not Door Dash,” says Vandenburg with a smile, “but we have one committee that is dedicated to putting to-go boxes together, and can take meals to those that need them.”

The Scandinavian dinner will take place on Saturday, March 11th from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at 171 Lewis Lane in Hamilton. The cost is $25, with children 10 and under free. Anyone interested in more information is encouraged to call Faith Lutheran Church at (406) 363-2964.