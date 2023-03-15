Public workshop scheduled for Mud Creek Project  

The Bitterroot National Forest signed the Decision Notice for the 48,486-acre Mud Creek Project in January. The decision authorized the forest to move forward with planning and implementing fuels reduction, vegetation management, and transportation system activities southwest of Darby.

As part of the implementation planning process, West Fork District Ranger Dan Pliley has scheduled a public workshop on March 16th from 5-7 p.m. at the West Fork Fire Hall, located at 5860 West Fork Road. During the workshop, District staff will be on hand with maps displaying the proposed units and treatment activities to solicit public feedback and answer questions.

The Mud Creek Project is utilizing a different approach that allows for public involvement and input, not only in the planning stages, but also throughout the implementation process. The Mud Creek Project area has been divided into four separate implementation areas (Nez/Mud, Buck/Ditch, Blue Joint, Castle/Cone) for which unique implementation treatment plans will be developed. The West Fork Ranger District has recently completed the draft plan for the Nez/Mud area and is seeking public feedback on the proposal.

The Forest Service developed the proposed units and activities as a starting point based on existing conditions, field surveys and the parameters of the decision. There are still opportunities to change or adapt unit locations and activities based on the public’s feedback. The goal is to gather input from the public, collaborators, and partners to develop a plan that will meet the purpose and need for the project and move the area towards the desired conditions.

For more information about the project including a draft Nez/Mud implementation map visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=55744. Themap and draft unit tables are to be used in combination with the project design features (Appendix A-Design Features), to provide detail about the potential activities proposed for each unit. These documents are posted in the Implementation folder on the project website. Hard copies of the draft plan are also available by calling the West Fork Ranger District at 406-821-3269.

The Bitterroot Community Wildfire Protection Plan has identified the project area as a ‘high priority’ for fuels reduction. In addition, the Montana Forest Action Plan identifies the area as having high wildfire risk to communities and infrastructure. Of particular concern is increased fire risk because 43% of the project area is located within the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI).

The project proposes a suite of road and trail system changes, vegetation treatments, improved recreation opportunities, and prescribed fire. It will also provide opportunities for cross-boundary fuels reduction with state and private partners to enhance forest health on both public and private lands.

Project planning was completed with participation and input from local collaborative organizations and partners including the Ravalli County Collaborative, Bitterroot Forest Collaborative, and Ravalli County Off Road Users Association.

If you are unable to attend the workshop, you can still provide input or feedback. Electronic comments can be submitted via email toDaniel.pliley@usda.gov. If you wish to comment in writing, mail your comments to: West Fork Ranger District, Attn: Dan Pliley, 6735 West Fork Road, Darby, MT 59829. Please submit comments by April 7, 2023. Implementation of the final plan for the Nez/Mud area is anticipated to begin later this spring.

For additional information contact Dan Pliley, West Fork District Ranger at 406-821-1212 or Matt Shaefer, Project Manager at 406-363-7120. Stay in touch with us through www.facebook.com/DiscoverTheBitterroot.