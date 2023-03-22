Popular HEARTism autism center looking for new space

by Nathan Boddy

It came as an unfortunate and jarring shock to Jessica Fitzpatrick, founder and Executive Director of HEARTism Community Center in Corvallis, when her organization was given a 60 day vacate notice. While she and board members of the area non-profit were not given a reason for their upcoming eviction, they suspect that it has to do with the skyrocketing demand for real estate in the Bitterroot Valley. Nonetheless, HEARTism has been left scrambling to find a suitable place to call home.

HEARTism was the first certified Autism Center in Montana, and opened its doors in 2016. The facility provides music and dance, outdoor programs and life skills, all within a sensory friendly environment. Like many non-profits, HEARTism exists by searching for grants and community support, and programming its services according to that success. Board President Jennifer Wiezel says that things can get somewhat frantic with that search for funding as it can be competitive to secure. She says that HEARTism has had good community support, but it still can be hard to know from one year to the next what services they’ll be able to provide. Still, Wiezel says that HEARTism would like people to know that, “We’re here forever.”

Fitzpatrick hopes that more people will be made aware of HEARTism with the upcoming visit and book signing by acclaimed author and animal behaviorist, Temple Grandin, who will be at HEARTism on Thursday, March 23rd from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Grandin is a spokesperson on, and has written books about, autism. Her own well-publicized experiences growing up with autism and hypersensitivity have had a substantial impact on the cattle industry and the way animals are raised, treated and slaughtered.

Fitzpatrick can easily enumerate why more people should know about HEARTism.

“We’re providing services that are not available anywhere else in the valley and some of these services aren’t even available anywhere else in Western Montana,” she says, adding that they have a waiting list and are ready to expand.

HEARTism has two certified autism specialists – Wiezel and her daughter, AmeriCorps VISTA member, Gina Wiezel – and has trained over 30 community volunteers including fire, police and EMS in sensory awareness training. HEARTism currently serves over 50 families with programs ranging from after school art and music classes to summer programs that include farm and ranch experiences and even scooping for bugs along the riverbanks. Their programs have also built upon community connections with places like Homestead Organics, B.E.A.R., and the Teller Wildlife Refuge to provide further opportunity for carefully crafted experiences.

The high quality programs that are offered by professionals that work in association with HEARTism would be a draw in and of themselves, but Fitzpatrick is proud to add that these services are completely free, something that can make a big difference to people here in the Bitterroot, where there is a critical gap in such services.

“It’s really an important supplement in people’s lives that help children of all different abilities,” says Fitzpatrick.

While HEARTism works with people of many ages, the majority tend to fall in the elementary to teen age group, an age that can be difficult for anyone. Young people with autism or on the spectrum may find participation in many extra curricular activities to be beyond their reach based on their sensory needs, bullying or even acceptance by others. For that reason, HEARTism likes to promote itself as a location with zero bullying and a 100% acceptance and empowerment for all.

“Every community should have a safe place that people of all abilities can feel comfortable,” says Fitzpatrick.

With the knowledge that it can be hard for many kids on the spectrum to make friends, Fitzpatrick also says that another primary goal at HEARTism is to “bolster those social skills and help them find success.”

At the time of the Bitterroot Star’s interview, Fitzpatrick still had no concrete information in regards to a new location, but her fingers are crossed that a suitable space will open up soon. In the meantime, HEARTism hopes that they can find further community support through volunteer help in fundraising and organization matters, and would always accept financial support. More information can be found on their website: https://www.heartism406.org.