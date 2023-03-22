Notice to Creditors – Tucker

Kyle J. Workman
State Bar No. 65442127
Workman Law, PLLC
P.O. Box 1167
Hamilton, MT 59840
T: (406) 802-2198
kyle@workmanlawmt.com
Attorney for Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JANET SUE TUCKER, Deceased.
Probate No. 2020-26
Dept. No. 1
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to WILMA K. SHEPHERD, Personal Representative, in care of WORKMAN LAW, PLLC, P.O. Box 1167, Hamilton, Montana 59240, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.
DATED this 7th day of March, 2023.
/s/ Wilma K. Shepherd
WORKMAN LAW, PLLC
By: Kyle J. Workman
Attorney for Personal Representative
BS 3-22, 3-29, 4-5-23.
