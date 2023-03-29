Notice to Creditors – Knudsen

Lori A. Harshbarger

HARSHBARGER LAW FIRM

P.O. Box 445

204 S. Main St

Twin Bridges, MT 59754

Tel: (406) 684-5001

Fax: (406) 684-5116

Email: lori@harshbargerlawfirm.com

office@harshbargerlawfirm.com

Attorney for Personal Representatives

MONTANA TWENTY FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF DONALD K. KNUDSEN, Deceased.

Probate No. DP-23-29

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Juli Jo Kelly and Della K. Ehlke, the Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, ℅ HARSHBARGER LAW FIRM, P.O. Box 445, Twin Bridges MT 59754 or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 23rd day of March, 2023.

/s/ Juli Jo Kelly

℅ Harshbarger Law Firm

P.O. Box 445

Twin Bridges, MT 59754

/s/ Della K. Ehlke

℅ Harshbarger Law Firm

P.O. Box 445

Twin Bridges, MT 59754

BS 3-29, 4-5, 4-12-23.