Notice to Creditors – Knudsen

Lori A. Harshbarger
HARSHBARGER LAW FIRM
P.O. Box 445
204 S. Main St
Twin Bridges, MT 59754
Tel: (406) 684-5001
Fax: (406) 684-5116
Email: lori@harshbargerlawfirm.com
office@harshbargerlawfirm.com
Attorney for Personal Representatives
MONTANA TWENTY FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN RE THE ESTATE OF DONALD K. KNUDSEN, Deceased.
Probate No. DP-23-29
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Juli Jo Kelly and Della K. Ehlke, the Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, ℅ HARSHBARGER LAW FIRM, P.O. Box 445, Twin Bridges MT 59754 or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
DATED this 23rd day of March, 2023.
/s/ Juli Jo Kelly
℅ Harshbarger Law Firm
P.O. Box 445
Twin Bridges, MT 59754
/s/ Della K. Ehlke
℅ Harshbarger Law Firm
P.O. Box 445
Twin Bridges, MT 59754
BS 3-29, 4-5, 4-12-23.
