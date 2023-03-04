Last chance to see ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ in Hamilton

by Nathan Boddy

The last few years took quite a toll on many live performance venues, but that should be no reason not to jump back into the swing and enjoy some in-person entertainment. What could constitute better live entertainment than watching a group of skid row misfits struggle against the evil intentions of a carnivorous alien plant? Luckily, there is one more weekend for residents of the valley to catch the Hamilton Player’s performance of “Little Shop of Horrors.”

This well-known musical comedy has itself come to life on two previous weekends, and will show three more times this weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday before closing up the flower shop. The language and topics are adult themed, but that in no way means staid or reserved! Instead, the cast of this production is giving a fantastic, full energy performance that will be certain to keep viewers engaged from start to finish.

Audience members will love the beautifully resonant and wicked plant itself (voiced by Eric Monson), as well as the interplay between Audrey, Seymour, Mr. Mushnik and the loathsome Dr. Orin Scrivello (Sasha Brooks, Reagan Farley, Stephen Pheil and Josh Gulli respectively). The musical numbers are all top notch, with those of the trio; Crystal, Chiffon and Ronnette (played by Rachel Seidensticker, Maddy Martin and Julia Wiencek) setting a crisp, high bar from scene one.

The show has been directed by Peggy Bucheit, who directed choir and musical theater for Hamilton public schools for three decades, and has several of her past students in the cast. Her bio states that she enjoys creating a, “bonded, motivated team,” and that certainly shows in the energy put forth by the cast of Little Shop.

“Little Shop of Horrors” will run three final times on March 3rd, 4th and 5th. With only three viewings left, anyone who wishes wishing to avoid hearing, ‘you should have seen it,’ is encouraged to treat themselves by visiting https://hamiltonplayers.com for advanced tickets. Show times on Friday and Saturday are 8:00 PM, with Sunday’s at 2:00.