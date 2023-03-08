Hamilton Zoning Board meeting

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BEFORE THE HAMILTON ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

Conditional Use Permit (CUP) Request #2023-01, 221 Lyndale Avenue – Applicants Travis Zollinger and Ari Watt, represented by Sherry Shipley of All Access Montana Realty, Inc. and with authorization of property owner Mission Gorge Develop Co. as represented by Kari Beckley, request to use the subject property for a CNC [computerized numerical control] machining business. This request falls under Sections 17.74.040(A) and 17.68.040(N) of the Hamilton Municipal Code, which allow “Manufacturing and production (…with light industrial)” subject to a public hearing and approval of a CUP. The property is a developed lot located at 221 Lyndale Avenue, identified by Ravalli County Tax ID # 607000 and legally described as Lot 3-A, Amended Subdivision Plat No. 999, being a portion of Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, Block 44, Calumet Addition, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the official recorded plat thereof.

The purpose of this public hearing is to take comment on and consider the proposed conditional use.

The Hamilton Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on this matter Monday, March 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM at City Hall, 223 South 2 nd Street, 2 nd Floor, Hamilton, MT. The public may attend and make comment in person, or on the Internet / by phone through Zoom. Instructions are available at www.cityofhamilton.net or by contacting mrud@cityofhamilton.net.

Written comments may be emailed to the Planning Department at mrud@cityofhamilton.net, or mailed or hand delivered to 223 South 2 nd Street, Hamilton, MT 59840. Application and related materials are available by contacting the Planning Department.

BS 3-8, 3-15-23.