Hamilton boys end season with heartbreaker at state

by Scott Sacry

The difference between winning and losing in Class A boys basketball is razor thin. For example, Hamilton and Dillon were by all measures equal teams this season, with Hamilton going 2-1 versus the Beavers and each of those games decided by 2 points or less. But at State in Bozeman on March 9th-11th, Hamilton was eliminated after losing two tough games and Dillon got hot and was the state runner up. It’s hard to predict what might happen once the game starts.

The Hamilton boys were the West’s #4 seed and had to face Lewistown in the first round. Lewistown would go on to win the State Championship on Saturday. Hamilton fought hard, but fell 44-60. This sent them to the loser out game where they lost in heartbreaking fashion to Billings Central, 43-45. It was a disappointing way to end the season for the Broncs, but they had a successful season nonetheless, qualifying for state and competing at a high level in every game. They will miss seniors Max Cianflone, Eli Taylor, Asher Magness, and Liam O’Connell, but they have a talented group of young players to lead Hamilton into the future.

Hamilton 44, Lewistown 60

The Hamilton boys faced Lewistown, who would go on to win the Class A Championship, in the first round on Thursday. Both teams played exceptional defense, but Hamilton couldn’t stop Lewistown’s Royce Robinson, who scored roughly half of Lewistown’s points with 29. On offense, Hamilton couldn’t find their range, shooting 33% from the field, and they were out rebounded 36-23. After a close 1st quarter, Lewistown started to pull away and led 34-27 at halftime. To start the 2nd half, Hamilton quickly fell behind by 15 points and was never able to get back into the game. Hamilton’s Eli Taylor led the way with 15 points, and freshman Canaan Magness went 6 of 8 from the field and scored 14 points. Asher Magness had 6 points and 5 rebounds, and Cole Dickemore added 5 points.

Hamilton 43, Billings Central 45

The Hamilton boys then faced Billings Central in the loser out game on Friday. The Broncs started slowly and fell behind 6-14 early in the game. Hamilton then went on a 23-9 run, behind hot shooting from Canaan Magness, and led 29-23 at the half. Both teams stepped up the defensive pressure in the 3rd quarter as Central outscored Hamilton 7-5, but Hamilton held a 34-30 lead going into the 4th.

Central quickly tied the game in the 4th quarter, and it was neck and neck down the stretch, aided by big plays from Hamilton’s Cole Dickemore and Asher Magness. With 10 seconds left in the game, Central had the ball with the score tied 43-43. With time running out they shot a three-pointer that grazed the rim and slipped into the hands of a Central player who put it back in to give Central the 45-43 lead. Hamilton got the ball with 1.7 seconds left. In a crafty play, Hamilton passed the inbound pass just beyond half court and called a quick timeout. They now had the ball from half-court with 1.3 seconds left. Asher Magness got free but only had time for a long, fadeaway three-point attempt that fell short at the buzzer and Hamilton lost, 43-45.