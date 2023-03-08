Floodplain Permit Application – Quintin Apedaile

The City of Hamilton Public Works Department invites public comment on floodplain permit application #2023-001 for work within the floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The applicant requests permission to build a 180-foot-long riprap and willow cutting bank stabilization project.

The applicant is Quintin Apedaile for the location known as the Fox Residence at 1 Riverbend Court, Hamilton, MT and legally described as Parcel B of Certificate of Survey #724300-R, SW ¼, Section 25, Township 6 North, Range 21 West, Ravalli County. Information regarding this application is available from the City of Hamilton Public Works Department by calling (406)363-6717 or emailing dpw@cityofhamilton.net

Written and signed comments may be submitted by mail to:

City of Hamilton Public Works

Attn: Donny Ramer, Floodplain Administrator

920 New York Avenue

Hamilton, MT 59840

Or by email to dpw@cityofhamilton.net

All comments must be received by March 24, 2023 @ 5:00pm.

